Learn where you can or cannot use fireworks throughout the Lowcountry

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Fourth of July weekend has arrived and led to many being anxious to set off some fireworks throughout the city, but it is not legal in every city.
Here is a breakdown of where and how long you are able to set off fireworks throughout the Lowcountry:
- North Charleston
- Fireworks available 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 a.m. on the Fourth of July
- Hanahan
- Fireworks legal from 10:00 a.m. to 10:59 p.m.
- Mt. Pleasant
- Fireworks allowed before, day of, and day after the Fourth of July from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.
- James Island
- Fireworks allowed day before, day of, and day after the holiday from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m.
- Unincorporated Dorchester Co.
- Fireworks are allowed between 10:00 a.m. and 1:00 a.m.
- Summerville
- Fireworks allowed between 10:00 a.m. and 1:00 a.m.
- City of Charleston
- Prohibits all fireworks unless done at an organized event approved by the city
- Most islands prohibit the use of fireworks including: Folly Beach, the Isle of Palms, Sullivan’s Island, Kiawah Island, Seabrook Island, West Ashley, and the Peninsula but you can use sparklers.
If you are unsure about the rules in your area, it is always best to check with your local government or your homeowners association before setting off any fireworks.
