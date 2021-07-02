Learn where you can or cannot use fireworks throughout the Lowcountry

FILE – In this Saturday, July 4, 2020, file photo, Fourth of July fireworks explode over the Lincoln Memorial, the Washington Monument and the U.S. Capitol along the National Mall in Washington. President Joe Biden wants to imbue Independence Day with new meaning in 2021 by encouraging nationwide celebrations to mark the country’s effective return to normalcy after 16 months of pandemic disruption. The White House says the National Mall in Washington will host the traditional fireworks ceremony and it’s encouraging other communities hold festivities as well. (AP Photo/Cliff Owen, File)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Fourth of July weekend has arrived and led to many being anxious to set off some fireworks throughout the city, but it is not legal in every city.

Here is a breakdown of where and how long you are able to set off fireworks throughout the Lowcountry:

North Charleston Fireworks available 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 a.m. on the Fourth of July

Hanahan Fireworks legal from 10:00 a.m. to 10:59 p.m.

Mt. Pleasant Fireworks allowed before, day of, and day after the Fourth of July from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.



James Island Fireworks allowed day before, day of, and day after the holiday from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m.

Unincorporated Dorchester Co. Fireworks are allowed between 10:00 a.m. and 1:00 a.m.

Summerville Fireworks allowed between 10:00 a.m. and 1:00 a.m.

City of Charleston Prohibits all fireworks unless done at an organized event approved by the city

Most islands prohibit the use of fireworks including: Folly Beach, the Isle of Palms, Sullivan’s Island, Kiawah Island, Seabrook Island, West Ashley, and the Peninsula but you can use sparklers.

If you are unsure about the rules in your area, it is always best to check with your local government or your homeowners association before setting off any fireworks.