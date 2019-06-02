Advertise With Us

Broadcast & Digital/Mobile Advertising

WCBD News 2, the Lowcountry CW, counton2.com and our apps are the best resources for up-to-the-minute local news, weather, entertainment, sports, special features and streaming media in Charleston and its surrounding area. We offer advertisers the opportunity to reach an audience that counts on dependable online coverage every day with compelling messages and creative.

To get more information about broadcast advertising contact Mike Austin, maustin@wcbd.com, (843) 216-4865. To get more information about counton2.com & mobile app advertising, contact Mike Wellein, mwellein@wcbd.com, (843) 216-4864.

Integrated Digital Marketing – Local Presence, National Expertise

HYFN Local, a multiplatform digital media company that connects local brands to the right audiences, is part of the Nexstar Digital Family. A market leader in local advertising, our media solutions and best-in-class suite of advertising products for small-to-medium businesses are fueled by industry-leading data providers and ad quality monitoring systems that drive meaningful results.

Products

Display Advertising : We offer strategic solutions to tell your story though our standard and rich media units. (1st-Party Data Targeting, 3rd-Party Data Targeting, High-Impact Opportunities, Cross-Platform Standard and Rich Media)

: We offer strategic solutions to tell your story though our standard and rich media units. (1st-Party Data Targeting, 3rd-Party Data Targeting, High-Impact Opportunities, Cross-Platform Standard and Rich Media) Video Advertising : We leverage a wide range of distribution tactics to amplify your message to your target audience. (1st-Party Data Targeting, 3rd-Party Data Targeting, Long-Form Video Seeding, VAST & VPAID Certified, Rich Media & High-Impact Video & Advanced TV)

: We leverage a wide range of distribution tactics to amplify your message to your target audience. (1st-Party Data Targeting, 3rd-Party Data Targeting, Long-Form Video Seeding, VAST & VPAID Certified, Rich Media & High-Impact Video & Advanced TV) Search & Social Marketing : We drive organic search traffic to your website to help you grow your business and gain top-of-mind awareness. (Google AdWords Certified, Bing Ads Accredited, Campaign Build with Custom Ad Extensions, Conversion Tracking, Advanced Call Tracking, SEO Website Optimization, SEO Local Optimization, SEO Content Creation, Reputation Management, Social Media Management, Social Media Marketing)

: We drive organic search traffic to your website to help you grow your business and gain top-of-mind awareness. (Google AdWords Certified, Bing Ads Accredited, Campaign Build with Custom Ad Extensions, Conversion Tracking, Advanced Call Tracking, SEO Website Optimization, SEO Local Optimization, SEO Content Creation, Reputation Management, Social Media Management, Social Media Marketing) Mobile Advertising: We create immersive mobile experiences to drive conversions for your brand and reach your audience at every touchpoint. (1st-Party Data Targeting, 3rd-Party Data Targeting, High-Impact Opportunities, Cross-Platform Standard and Rich Media)

Let us show how our online services are right for you! To get more information about digital advertising, contact Mike Wellein, mwellein@wcbd.com, (843) 216-4864.