Charleston County School District wants students to “see” the world through cultural art

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Several staff members from Charleston County School District are allowing students the opportunity to bring cultural awareness to the world through art.

The Besharat Art Foundation Museum and Gallery partnered with Angel Oak Elementary, James Island Elementary, and Memminger Elementary to show “The Faces of Innocence” exhibit featuring the photography of Steve McCurry.

“The exhibit is a powerful reminder each day that there is so much to discover about our world,” says Judith Condon, Principal at Angel Oak Elementary. “Our students are connecting with the images academically, socially and emotionally. They are describing, analyzing, interpreting, evaluating, writing about the images, exploring the countries the images are from and are having rich conversations about each one. They relate so well to the images because they, too, are children,” Condon adds.

Images from the “Faces of Innocence” exhibit were displayed in the hallways at James Island Elementary.

“At our school, the students see other children their ages throughout our halls and can notice that while they may be dressed differently, be in seemingly unusual environments, and have different hair and skin, they are all still children like themselves,” says Jonetta Gregory, Principal at James Island Elementary. “The comments, writing, and artwork our students made are proof this meaningful program is having an effect on our school community. We are honored to be a part of the Besharat Foundation.”

The images are also displayed in the hallways and atrium areas at Memminger Elementary.

“The international faces in the gallery are beyond beautiful and will enhance our

International Baccalaureate units of study,” says Annette Mani, long-time volunteer at Memminger.

The Besharat Art Foundation donated the images to the schools at no cost.