Governor McMaster announces virtual career fair for SC veterans

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Governor Henry McMaster, South Carolina Department of Administration Executive Director Marcia Adams, and South Carolina Department of Veterans’ Affairs Secretary William Grimsley on Monday announced an upcoming virtual career fair for veterans.
The Veterans Virtual Career Fair will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on May 4. Interested veterans can register at this link.
The Bureau of Labor Statistics reports that in 2020, an average of 10,000 veterans in South Carolina were unemployed.
With over 30 state agencies and higher education institutions participating in the virtual hiring event, organizers hope to help veterans reenter the work force or change career paths.
As a state with “a proud military tradition,” McMaster said that South Carolina values “our men and women who have served, and we want them to know that they can continue that great tradition of service with a career in state government.”
Grimsley noted that “the smartest companies do not hire veterans in order to do veterans a favor; they hire veterans to do themselves a favor.” He explained that the fair is not only a great opportunity for veterans, but also a great opportunity “for employers looking for men and women with a deep personal commitment to being a trusted team member, a rare breadth of experiences, a proven ability to operate effectively in very stressful situations, and a preference for working within diverse teams.”
During the event, veterans can visit each agency’s virtual booth and “take part in a video chat or set a time to talk directly with a human resources representative about available openings.”
Agencies represented at the event include: • South Carolina Criminal Justice Academy
- South Carolina Department of Administration
- South Carolina Department of Agriculture
- South Carolina Department of Corrections
- South Carolina Department of Disabilities and Special Needs
- South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control
- South Carolina Department of Health and Human Services
- South Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice
- South Carolina Department of Labor, Licensing and Regulation
- South Carolina Department of Mental Health
- South Carolina Department of Probation, Parole and Pardon
- South Carolina Department of Public Safety
- South Carolina Department of Revenue
- South Carolina Department of Social Services
- South Carolina Department of Transportation
- South Carolina ETV
- South Carolina First Steps
- South Carolina Office of the Attorney General
- South Carolina Office of the Inspector General
- South Carolina Office of the State Auditor
- South Carolina Public Employee Benefit Authority
- State Law Enforcement Division
- Aiken Technical College
- Central Carolina Technical College
- Clemson University
- College of Charleston
- Greenville Technical College
- Midlands Technical College
- Piedmont Technical College
- Spartanburg Community College
- The Citadel
- The Medical University of South Carolina