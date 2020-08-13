Local Charleston artist ‘Misfit Doodles’ to release new line of printed tees

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A local Charleston artist who goes by the name ‘Misfit Doodles’ announced on Tuesday the upcoming release of a new line of printed t-shirts, specifically baseball tees.

Courtesy: Misfit Doodles, “Hornets 2021”

The shirts will display one of the artist’s iconic characters, dubbed ‘Hornets 2021’.

‘Misfit Doodles’ has been a large contributor to Charleston’s underground art scene for many years., from selling original prints to tattoo design.

Courtesy: Misfit Doodles, “Mischief”

‘Misfit Doodles’ even did the art and character design for an animated short film titled “Mischief”.

Courtesy: Misfit Doodles, “Valentine”

For Valentine’s Day of 2020, the artist drew, printed, and passed out valentines to passing strangers in Downtown Charleston. Each one included a piece of chocolate, as all good valentines should.

Courtesy: Misfit Doodles, “Enough is Enough”

Most recently, ‘Misfit Doodles’ launched a line of printed t-shirts in an effort to support the Black Lives Matter movement, and raise money for the non-profit ‘Color of Change’. All proceeds from the sale of each shirt was donated to the non-profit.

Now, a new line of shirts from the acclaimed Charleston artist will soon be available for purchase.

For the latest information on what ‘Misfit Doodles’ will be up to next, and to check out his older work, including everything mentioned in this article, follow him on Instagram: @misfit_doodles.