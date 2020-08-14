Local Comic Shop ‘Captain’s Comics and Toys’ hosting ‘Free Comic Book Day Lite’

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – An annual event that was put on hold due to the pandemic, has received a long awaited reschedule date!

This weekend, local comic shop Captain’s Comics and Toys is hosting ‘Free Comic Book Day Lite’.

Free Comic Book Day is a worldwide annual event. Participating comic book specialty shops across North America and around the world give away select comic books for free to anyone who comes into their shops.

This year, that event had to be put on hold in an effort by comic book distributors and stores to curb the spread of COVID-19.

However, the event was not canceled. Distributors left it up to the individual comic shops that were scheduled to participate in Free Comic Book Day, to pick a later date of their choosing, to hold a store specific event.

And for comic book fans in the Lowcountry, that day has finally arrived!

‘Free Comic Book Day Lite’ will be held this weekend, August 15th through August 16th, at Captain’s Comics and Toys.

The event will go from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday.