Local Live Music: ‘Doom Flamingo’

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Local Charleston band ‘Doom Flamingo’ held a live concert at The Charleston Pour House on Thursday, August 20th.

The live show was titled, ‘Stripped’.

It was originally supposed to be held just over a month ago, but the band chose to reschedule due to a member’s exposure to COVID-19.

Now, the band is back! Providing Charleston with their eerie dark-synth soundscapes.

We caught up with a band member who plays keys for ‘Doom Flamingo’, Ross Bogan, and he tells us about their style and the biggest inspirations behind their music.

“We call ourselves a synth-wave sextet, so we have a lot of ’80s guilty pleasures in there, and we also like to rock. We just came out with an EP, ‘Doom’, which is our rockin’ side of the band. That’s on Sportify.” – Ross Bogan

We asked Bogan more about that EP album and why the band decided to introduce themselves with the ‘Doom’ side of ‘Doom Flamingo’.

“‘Doom’ was heavily influenced by horror movies, horror movie soundtracks like b-horror stuff and also rock and metal. We wanted to introduce that side of the band first and we’ll be coming out with our ‘Flamingo’ EP coming up soon. Kind of like a ‘Jekell and Hyde’ bipolar band type deal.” – Ross Bogan.

You may be wondering, what’s the difference between ‘Doom’ and ‘Flamingo’?

It is one band after all, but as Bogan explains, while ‘Doom’ and ‘Flamingo’ are two sides of the same coin, their sounds and styles are very different.

“‘Doom’ is more of our ‘rock-vampire-music’ and ‘Flamingo’ is our ’80s guilty pleasures.” – Ross Bogan.

If you missed the latest show by ‘Doom Flamingo’, no need to worry, their next one isn’t far off!

The band announced their next live concert that is coming up in October.

“We are playing as a part of the ‘Safe Sounds Concert Series’ at Firefly Distillery coming up. That will be October 17th. We are really excited. They are selling little plots out there for everybody out there, its a really cool thing that they’re doing. Selling fast so we’re stoked.” – Ross Bogan.

While ‘Doom Flamingo’ puts on an amazing live show, you don’t have to wait until October to hear their music, you can listen to them anytime, anywhere!

Their full EP is available now on Spotify.