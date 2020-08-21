‘Need a Girl’ new song by local band ‘Babe Club’ released today

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – ‘Babe Club’, a grunge, power-pop local band, has a new single out today!

The new song is titled, ‘Need a Girl’ which speaks to the isolating nature of being a touring musician and life on the road.

‘Babe Club’ member Jenna Desmond tells us the inspiration behind the new song and how it relates to the current climate of social distancing and self isolation.

“It’s about a time in 2017 when I was touring a lot and I just didn’t really have a lot of girl friends. So I wrote the lyrics in a way that I would want to speak to a friend if I had one. I think a lot of people are feeling that way right now. Talking on the internet is just not the same as being with someone in real life.” – Jenna Desmond.

Desmond also tells us how the band has adapted to the ‘new normal’ brought on by the pandemic.

“We’ve actually been making a lot of video content because we figure, might as well use this time to engage on the internet in a new way and practice things.” – Jenna Desmond.

So, what’s next for ‘Babe Club’?

“We’re going to be releasing three more songs on an EP this fall and some videos to go along with that. So keep in touch, join Babe Club on our website and you can join the club.” – Jenna Desmond.

You can check out ‘Need a Girl’ by ‘Babe Club’ today. Now available on Spotify.