Finale to ‘Joker War’ and more in this week’s New Comics Wednesday!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – From the finale to an epic Batman story to an ’80s throwback crossover you didn’t know you needed, we have you covered in this week’s New Comics Wednesday!

Courtesy: DC

First up from DC we have Batman #100!

This is the epic conclusion to the ‘Joker War’ story line. As you may know from previous issues, The Joker has taken over all of Batman’s gadgets, and is using them against the Caped Crusader.

Find out what happens when Batman and The Joker have their final confrontation!

Courtesy: Marvel Comics

From Marvel we have Amazing Spider-Man #850!

A threat so dangerous has come to New York City, so Spider-Man is forced to team up with the unlikeliest of allies and his number one arch enemy… The Green Goblin!

Find out how these two reluctant partners in heroism are able to put their differences aside, and work together for the greater good!

Let’s just hope Spidey has a backup plan in case Goblin betrays him…

Courtesy: Image Comics

From Image Comics comes a full color reprint of The Walking Dead #1!

This indie comic series spawned ten years of popular television. Now, the comic is back to tell the original story again in full color!

Every two weeks starting today, you can pick up each chapter of The Walking Dead in full color.

If these new titles aren’t doing anything for you, no worries, there are plenty of back issue comics available to choose from, including today’s comic pick of the week!

That pick of the week this week is Transformers vs Back to the Future #1!

These two fantastic ’80s franchises have come together to bring us a story that is out of this world.

How will the omega level intelligence of Doc Brown hold up against the villainous might of the Decepticons? Find out in this super fun first issue!

