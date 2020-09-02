New Comics Wednesday: A ‘Black Panther’ Comics Collection

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Well true believers, it is that time of the week once again. Time to get your fix of new comic stories that have just hit the shelves.

It’s New Comics Wednesday!

This week from DC we have the new DCeased: Dead Planet!

The DC world has been taken over by a zombie virus (including a particularly frightening Plastic Man zombie).

In this issue, what’s left of humanity and their remaining heroes hunt for a potential cure.

From Marvel, we have the first issue of the new Black Widow series!

Black Widow has been many things throughout her comic career.

A spy, an assassin, and an Avenger.

One thing she has very rarely been, however, is content.

Kicking off in this epic #1, we find out what happens when Black Widow is happy, and when that happiness is threatened.

And in the world of indy comics from BOOM! Studios we have a brand new title: We Only Find Them When They’re Dead.

This new series is about a group of space scavengers, who are out mining the dead bodies of fallen gods in outer space.

An incredibly unique and stylish book, perfect for people who love all things Sci-Fi!

Recently, the comic book community and in fact the whole world felt a devastating blow when on Friday, August 28th, we all learned that a true icon and inspiration passed away, after a long, brave fight against colon cancer.

Chadwick Boseman.

He was a king, a hero, and the perfect embodiment of Black Panther.

The memory of the role he brought to life like no one else could, lives on in the pages of Black Panther comics.

In a new collection available today, T’Challa takes to the streets of New York City, in Black Panther: The Man Without Fear.

Without the crown, the gadgets, the fame or prestige, Black Panther takes a trip of self discovery, to find out what really makes a man a hero.

All of the new titles on our list and much more are available at local comic shop Captain’s Comics and Toys!

For more information on what they have in stock, head on over to their website here.

So head on over to Captain’s Comics and Toys and pick up your new comic book today!