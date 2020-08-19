New Comics Wednesday: Captain’s Comics and Toys

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Today is Wednesday, and for all of you comic book lovers across the Lowcountry, you already know what that means.

New comic book titles are hitting the shelves today!

Courtesy: Marvel Comics

This from Marvel is the first issue of the ‘Maestro’ series. This story line follows the moral falling of The Incredible Hulk as he becomes the dictator of his world.

Courtesy: DC Comics

New from DC this week we have the roast of Harley Quinn. This comic serves as a ‘Joker War’ tie-in and a series finale for the character!

An all-star cast of artists brought on for this book, each one offering their own personal style, representing each voice in Harley’s head.

Courtesy: IDW

And finally, from IDW, we have the crossover you didn’t know you needed! Transformers meet the Terminator. The continuation of an epic story filled with time travel, vehicle chases, and robots of all shapes and sizes!

A book that will make you question, which of the two are the superior robots in disguise?

Courtesy: Captain’s Comics and Toys

You can pick up one (or all three) of these new comic books at local comic shop Captain’s Comics and Toys!

More information can be found on their website here.