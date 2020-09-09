Superman, Ultraman, and more in this week’s New Comics Wednesday!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Well, true believers, it is that time of the week once again. A brand new selection of new comic titles are available today that we know you can’t wait to get your hands on.

It’s New Comics Wednesday!

Courtesy of DC

First up from DC we have Superman #25!

This is an oversized anniversary issue, introducing a new antagonist named Synmar!

This featured villain has been watching the Kryptonian ever since the death of his planet, and is now making his presence known.

Will that be good or bad for Earth’s favorite hero?!

Courtesy of Marvel Comics

With Marvel we have Ultraman’s new series, The Rise of Ultraman!

This is the first issue of this new Ultraman series, and a great jump on to the super sentai character.

In the issue, we are introduced to a new character named Kiki, who is on a team that fights Kaiju, monsters from other worlds.

The overall story is a modernized retelling of the origin of Ultraman, with enough elements throughout the book familiar to more experienced fans.

Courtesy of Dark Horse Comics

From Dark Horse, Cyberpunk 2077: Trauma Team!

This book is based on the upcoming video game series.

The story follows a woman who is a protector and transporter of vital cargo.

After her team is killed in battle, we follow along with her as she attempts to put her life back together, and get back to work protecting the world and keeping the company safe.

A great read for Sci-Fi fans looking to jump into a tech-noir world!

Courtesy of Scholastic

Author Roald Dahl, famous for classics such as Charlie and the Chocolate Factory and James and the Giant Peach, has just come out with with a new graphic novel from Scholastic called The Witches!

This fun (and a little spooky) book for young readers is about a little boy and his Grandma who find out that all those mean old ladies around town are actually witches!

The perfect comic just in time for Halloween!

Courtesy of DC

Not feeling the new selection out this week? No worries! There are plenty of back issue comics that are always available for purchase.

The Comic Pick of the Week is Wonder Woman: Her Greatest Victories!

This is a graphic novel that spans some of the greatest fight and moments in Wonder Woman’s 80 year history.

Her new film, Wonder Woman 1984, is right around the corner, so you may want to brush up on some of those classic moments before hitting the theaters!

So head on over to Captain’s Comics and Toys and pick up your new comic book today!