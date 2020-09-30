Three Jokers #2 and Shang-Chi #1 included in this week’s New Comics Wednesday!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – From the next installment in the highly anticipated Three Jokers story line to an indie comic filled with mystery and suspense, there are many new comic books to choose from on this New Comics Wednesday!

Courtesy: DC

From DC we have Batman: Three Jokers #2!

Last issue, Batman, Batgirl, and the Red Hood discovered there are, in fact, three Jokers.

The Comedian, The Clown, and The Criminal. While the Joker has shown heightened characteristics of all three personas throughout the years, we now know that is because each characteristic is a separate Joker.

Also after last the last issue, thanks to Jason Todd, it looks like the Bat-family have one less Joker to worry about. Or so we think…

The secret behind the existence of the three Jokers is still shrouded in mystery.

What is the ultimate plan of these three master villains, and how will it impact Batman, Batgirl, and the Red Hood?

Pick up Batman: Three Jokers #2 to get one step closer to the answer!

Courtesy: Marvel Comics

From Marvel we have Shang-Chi #1!

Shang-Chi is the world’s greatest martial artist, but he is also the son of a super villain. When he gets brought back into the family business, how will he maintain his moral values in the midst of all of the chaos of his family?

This comic is a perfect jumping on point for the character before he makes his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut!

Courtesy: Image Comics

From Image Comics comes a new indie book filled with mystery and suspense: The Department of Truth #1!

Main character Cole Turner discovers that every conspiracy theory you’ve ever heard… is actually true!

Not only that, but there is also a government organization that has been covering them up for generations.

Once this discovery is unveiled, chaos will ensue. Find out the extent of that chaos with this brand new #1!

Not seeing anything you like from the new books? No worries! There are plenty of back issues available now as well. Including our comic pick of the week!

Courtesy: Marvel Comics

Our comic pick of the week is Deadpool: Monkey Business!

The hilarious odd-couple team up between Deadpool and Spider-Man hits maximum overdrive in this Marvel story!

The two have to work together to take out the deadliest assassin the Marvel Universe has ever seen… Hit-Monkey.

Chaos, calamity, and humor will abound in this graphic novel.

So… what are you waiting for!? Head on over to the Lowcountry’s favorite comic shop, Captain’s Comics and Toys, and pick up your new comic book today!