A United Front | Public Safety is Everyone’s Responsibility

How safe do you feel right now? If you live in Charleston, you may feel threatened by crime, losing your property, or not knowing your neighbor.

A group of elected officials and community activists are answering your questions about changes on the peninsula that some call progress and others say are polarizing.

Join News 2 and counton2.com on Thursday, March 11th as Carolyn Murray hosts a virtual town hall event, ‘A United Front: Public Safety is Everyone’s Responsibility,’ from 7:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.

That virtual event will stream live on this page. You can also join the conversation by joining the stream live on the WCBD News 2 Facebook page.

DOWNLOAD THE APP!

WCBD News app graphic_1558160087567.png.jpg

Click for latest news and information

TRENDING HEADLINES

Nativo