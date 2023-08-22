The 2020-2022 Nissan Sentra compact sedan is being recalled for a potential bent tie rod that can compromise a driver’s steering control, the NHTSA disclosed Monday.

The tie rod on either the driver or passenger side might not be strong enough under certain conditions where it may experience a “high input force,” such as a front wheel hitting a curb. If the tie rod bends or gets deformed, it’ll be harder for the driver to steer the car.

Owners may notice the steering wheel is off-center or pulling to one side of the road or the other. The steering wheel can vibrate and, in worst case scenarios, the tie rod can break and cause a partial loss of steering control.

The recall encompasses 236,238 Sentras, or every one made in that timeline.

The issue with the issue is Nissan doesn’t have new tie rods yet to replace the weaker ones. It expects the replacement parts by this winter. In the interim, owners should contact dealers to report a diagnosis of an off-center steering wheel or vibration. The dealer may provide transport instructions, and if the tie rod is bent or broken, the dealer will replace the part with the new, stronger design.

Once the new parts are available, all Sentra owners within the recall period will have both left and right tie rods replaced free of charge. Reimbursement to owners who have already paid for the work will be available, especially since some of the recalled vehicles are no longer under warranty.

Expect the interim letter as early as October 5. For more info on the timing and details, contact Nissan’s customer service at 1-800-867-7669 or visit Nissan’s recall site.

