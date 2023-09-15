The 2024 Infiniti QX60 rolls into the new model year with no changes except for a $450 price increase, Infiniti announced last week.

Amid a reimagining of Nissan’s flagging luxury brand, the QX60 three-row crossover SUV carries Infiniti forward as its runaway bestseller, more than doubling the sales of its second most popular model, the QX80 full-size SUV that’s expected to be redesigned for 2025. The price for that model increased $1,650 this year.

Redesigned for 2022, the 2024 QX60 now starts the bidding at $50,845, including a $1,195 destination fee, for the base Pure trim. It comes well equipped, with 18-alloy wheels, a 12.3-inch touchscreen, leather upholstery, a panoramic sunroof, heated power front seats, and a power tailgate.

Standard safety features include automatic emergency braking front and rear, pedestrian detection, lane-departure warnings, blind-spot monitors, and automatic high beams.

2024 Infiniti QX602024 Infiniti QX602024 Infiniti QX602024 Infiniti QX602024 Infiniti QX602024 Infiniti QX60

The QX60 is one of the few premium crossover SUVs to still rely on V-6 power alone, without any turbocharging or electrification. Shared with the 2024 Nissan Pathfinder, which had a $490 price increase this year, the QX60’s 3.5-liter V-6 makes 295 hp and 270 lb-ft of torque. A 9-speed automatic transmission sends power to the front wheels, though all-wheel drive is available across all four trims for an extra $2,000; Infiniti bumps the AWD price to $2,900 on the top Autograph grade. Towing capacity peaks at 6,000 pounds, same as the Pathfinder.

The 2024 QX60 Luxe marks a big price jump to $56,895, and adds features such as 20-inch wheels, a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, remote start, cooled front seats, a surround-view camera system, and the suite of driver-assist technology branded as ProPilot Assist. It adds active lane control and navigation-based adaptive cruise control, as well as limited hands-free driving for about 30 seconds on certain highways.

The $60,245 QX60 Sensory turns it up with a 17-speaker Bose audio system, more ambient lighting, massaging front seats, heated second-row seats, and black open-pore ash wood trim.

The QX60 Autograph tops the lineup at $64,395, or $67,295 with all-wheel drive. It’s the only QX60 that comes with second-row captain’s chairs and a removable center console. It also has a black roof, semi-aniline leather, a 10.8-inch head-up display, and a rear camera mirror.

Expect the 2024 Infiniti QX60 in dealers this month.

Related Articles