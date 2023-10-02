The 2024 Toyota Highlander three-row SUV arrives in the new year with a pared down lineup, a modest price increase of $100 over the 2023 Highlander, and still can be had as a hybrid with an EPA-rated 36 mpg, Toyota announced last week. The Highlander Hybrid can now be optioned with a Nightshade appearance package popular on other Toyota models.

The big news for the carryover Highlander is a simplified lineup. Toyota ditched the base L trim, leaving the LE ($40,515), XLE ($43,665), XSE ($45,260), Limited ($47,770), and Platinum ($50,970).

There’s a Highlander Hybrid variant, and new for 2024, a larger, roomier, family-friendlier 2024 Toyota Grand Highlander that adds a third, more potent powertrain offering to the two engine choices on the standard Toyota Highlander.

A hands-free power tailgate is standard on all XLE models this year, and because Toyota dropped the L, every 2024 Highlander now comes with blind-spot monitors as well as automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection, active lane control, adaptive cruise control, automatic high beams, and traffic sign recognition.

Standard convenience features on the LE include an 8.0-inch touchscreen, wireless smartphone compatibility, dual-device Bluetooth connectivity, a satellite radio trial, seats for eight passengers, and cloth upholstery.

That model is powered by a 2.4-liter turbo-4 making 265 hp and 310 lb-ft of torque. It comes with an 8-speed automatic, front-wheel drive, and a max tow rating of 5,000 pounds. The EPA rates it at 25 mpg combined. All-wheel drive is available across the lineup for $1,600 more on LE and XLE grades, but $1,950 more on XSE, Limited, and Platinum models.

2024 Toyota Highlander Hybrid

2024 Toyota Highlander Hybrid and Nightshade prices

The 2024 Toyota Highlander Hybrid LE starts at $42,115, or $1,600 more than the gas model. A 2.5-liter inline-4 and two front motor-generators team up to make 243 hp and 175 lb-ft, while a nickel-metal-hydride battery pack allows the system to juggle energy for more efficiency and power. Hybrid AWD models add a third motor at the rear to provide power on its own. Pricing for the all-wheel-drive upgrade follows the pattern for the gas model: $1,600 more on LE and XLE grades, yet $1,950 more on Limited and Platinum.

There is no XSE grade, but both the LE and XLE models can he had with a Nightshade package for an extra $1,000. Same as in other Toyota Nightshade models, the Nightshade Edition blacks out the Highlander Hybrid’s 18-inch wheels, grille, mirror caps, door handles, and, on XLE Nightshades ($46,265), black roof rails and two-toned black seats with silver stitching.

The Toyota Highlander Hybrid Platinum tops the standard Highlander lineup at $54,520.

2024 Toyota Grand Highlander

2024 Toyota Grand Highlander pricing

In addition to the base turbo-4 and the hybrid powertrains mentioned above, the new Grand Highlander can be equipped with a Hybrid Max powertrain. Used in other Toyotas, including the 2024 Toyota Crown, a 362-hp 2.4-liter turbo-4 with two motors supplements power to the front and rear axle via a 6-speed automatic transmission and a mechanical driveshaft.

The Grand Highlander is sold only in XLE, Limited, and Platinum trims, with a starting price of $44,465, including a $1,395 destination fee, for the XLE with front-wheel drive. It’s $800 more than a similarly equipped 2024 Toyota Highlander XLE. But the 2024 Toyota Grand Highlander with the uprated Hybrid Max powertrain gets expensive. It comes only with AWD and on Limited ($55,435) and Platinum ($59,520) grades.

The 2024 Toyota Highlander and Grand Highlander are on sale now.

