With just 51 examples built between 1993 and 1994, Porsche’s 964-generation 911 RSR is one of the rarest and most desirable of all 911 variants.

Finding one for sale is next to impossible, but Everrati, a company that specializing in converting classic cars to run on batteries, is willing to turn a run-of-the-mill 964-generation 911 into something resembling the RSR—albeit with an electric powertrain instead of the original car’s 3.8-liter flat-6.

The RSR was built for racing and included lightweight construction in combination with a powerful flat-6. The engine was tuned to deliver 350 hp and mated to a 5-speed manual transmission.

Everrati’s car stays true to this ethos by adopting several weight-saving measures, such as the removal of the rear seats, the addition of lightweight seats for the driver and front passenger, and the use of carbon fiber for parts of the body, including a unique aerodynamics package that features a large rear wing inspired by the design used on the RSR. A set of lightweight 18-inch wheels from HRE complete the list of weight-saving modifications.

964-generation Porsche 911 RSR-inspired electric conversion by Everrati

For the powertrain, Everrati installs an electric drive system at the rear axle and teams it with a limited-slip differential. The company hasn’t said how much power is generated, but its other 911 conversions deliver up to 500 hp. The battery is a 63-kwh unit that Everrati estimates will deliver 200 miles of range. Other performance features include adaptive dampers.

The company said owners can expect 0-60 mph acceleration in 3.7 seconds. A top speed hasn’t been mentioned.

Everrati also hasn’t mentioned a price tag but order books are open. The wait for delivery might be a long one, even for early orders. Everrati said strong demand for its more popular conversions, like the 911, means wait times have stretched to around a year from the point the car is commissioned. The conversion work is handled in California by Aria Group. Everrati also offers conversions for classic Range Rovers and Defenders, replicas of the Ford GT40, the W113 Mercedes-Benz SL, and more.

