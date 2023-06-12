Ford is recalling 125,322 newer hybrid and plug-in hybrid models for cases of engine failure that could trigger an engine fire, the NHTSA disclosed Monday. The expanded recall from last July now encapsulates 2023 models. Ford issued a stop-sale to dealers of new in-stock vehicles in the recall population.

The recall covers the 2020-2023 Ford Escape, the 2021-2023 Lincoln Corsair, and the 2022-2023 Ford Maverick equipped with 2.5-liter inline-4 engine, as part of a hybrid powertrain with or without a charge port. The Escape can be optioned with either a hybrid or plug-in hybrid, whereas the Corsair only comes with a turbo-4 or the plug-in hybrid variant. The Maverick comes standard with the 2.5-liter hybrid, though it’s also offered as a non-hybrid with a turbo-4.

The engines in the hybrid systems of these new cars can fail, and the engine oil or fuel vapor can accumulate near ignition sources. That could trigger a fire under the hood. An engine failure involving a breach of the engine block or oil pan could result in owners still being able to drive the cars due to the hybrid systems. This would cause the oil or fuel vapor to continue to be expelled and collect primarily near the exhaust system, without drivers noticing.

Ford warns drivers to listen for loud and unusual engine noises, such as metal-to-metal clanking, and there may be a noticeable loss of engine torque. If owners notice this, or if smoke can be seen, Ford advises drivers to safely park and shut off the engine as quickly as possible.

Ford estimates that only 1% of the recalled vehicles experience this type of engine failure, but acknowledged three more instances of underhood fire or smoke in addition to the original 23 global cases related to the recall.

Originally in 2022, owners were advised to take their vehicles into a Ford or Lincoln service center, where technicians drilled extra holes in the shield under the engine and modified the active grille shutters. A new remedy is being developed, but Ford doesn’t expect it to be ready until the third quarter of 2023.

Owners can expect to receive notification by mail of the recall action as early as June 12. Reimbursement will be available for owners who paid to have the work done.

For more information, call Ford customer service at 1-866-436-7332 or visit Ford’s recall website.

