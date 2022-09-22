Ford already offers a V-8 nicknamed the Godzilla, and soon there may be a more potent offering with the name Megazilla.

A search through the database of the United States Patent and Trademark Office reveals a trademark filing for “Megazilla,” which was made by Ford on Sept. 16.

It was specifically filed in the section for crate motors, covering both traditional internal-combustion crate motors as well as the new field of electric crate motors, something Ford has explored with the Eluminator electric crate motor it unveiled at the 2021 SEMA show.

Ford Performance Product Manager Mike Goodwin in 2020 mentioned a new crate engine derived from the Godzilla V-8, which he referred to as the Megazilla. It’s possible Ford is currently doing the prep work for the launch of the engine, though automakers often file trademarks simply to protect the name, perhaps from it being used by a rival.

The Godzilla is a 7.3-liter V-8 that debuted in the 2020 Ford Super Duty. It’s designed for trucks where longevity tends to rank higher in importance than outright performance, and as a result features a heavy-but-sturdy cast iron block. It’s rated at 430 hp and 475 lb-ft of torque and is mated to a 10-speed automatic in the Super Duty and a 6-speed auto in Ford’s medium-duty trucks.

Will a future Megazilla version with forced induction turn up to dethrone the 1,000-hp Hellephant from Mopar? We’ll have to wait and see.

Related Articles