The Honda Civic Type R will race in the Japanese Super GT series starting in 2024, and will make its first shakedown runs ahead of competition July 25-26 at the Okayama International Circuit in Japan.

A new racing version of the Honda hot hatchback, dubbed Civic Type R-GT, will race in the top GT500 class alongside Super GT-spec versions of the Nissan Z and Toyota Supra, among others. Class rules give automakers significant leeway to alter bodywork, as demonstrated by the R-GT’s wide body and larger rear wing.

2023 Honda Civic Type R-GT race car for Super GT series

Class rules are more restrictive on powertrains, mandating a turbocharged 2.0-liter inline-4. Honda didn’t provide any additional information on the powertrain, but class rules set an output cap of 650 hp and also mandate 6-speed sequential transmissions with rear-wheel drive.

The Civic Type R road car also uses a 2.0-liter turbo-4, but with front-wheel drive, a 6-speed manual transmission, and a tamer 315 hp and 310 lb-ft of torque. It’s proven quick out of the box, though, setting a new record for front-wheel-drive cars at the Nürburgring Nordschleife, lapping the 12.6-mile track in 7:44.8.

2023 Honda Civic Type R-GT race car for Super GT series

On the road, the latest Civic Type R has a more grown-up character than its predecessor but remains a blast to drive. Such a blast, in fact, that it earned the title of of Motor Authority Best Car to Buy 2023.

The Civic Type R-GT joins a racing version designed for TCR regulations, which made its competition debut earlier this year. Unlike the Type R-GT, the Civic Type R TCR can be seen racing in North America in the IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge series.

Related Articles