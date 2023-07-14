The Lotus Emira will finally reach the U.S. in the third quarter of 2023, two years after the slinky sports car made its debut.

A configurator is available on Lotus’ U.S. website, and it reveals that the Emira will be a bit more expensive than previously announced.

The first version to arrive will be an Emira First Edition equipped with a Toyota-sourced 3.5-liter V-6. It is priced from $105,400.

It will be followed in the first quarter of 2024 by an Emira First Edition equipped with a Mercedes-Benz-sourced 2.0-liter turbo-4. It’s priced from $99,900.

Lotus EmiraLotus Emira

Previously, Lotus said the 4-cylinder Emira First Edition would start at $85,900 and the V-6 version would start at $93,900.

All stated figures exclude destination fees.

The First Edition treatment adds a number of extras as standard, including 12-way adjustable seats, nappa and Alcantara upholstery, a KEF sound system, and the Lotus Drivers Pack with a Track mode for the stability control, Tour and Sport suspension settings, and Goodyear Eagle F1 Supersport or Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tires.

It’s likely Emiras without the First Edition treatment will have lower starting prices.

Lotus EmiraLotus EmiraLotus EmiraLotus EmiraLotus EmiraLotus Emira

The Emira is Lotus’ last car to be equipped with an internal-combustion engine. The 2.0-liter turbo-4 is rated at 360 hp and comes exclusively with an 8-speed dual-clutch automatic.

The V-6 is the familiar supercharged 3.5-liter engine employed in previous Lotus sports cars, including the Evora GT which was the last Lotus sold in the U.S. The V-6 is rated at 400 hp. It has a 6-speed manual as standard, but a 6-speed automatic is available at an additional cost of $2,150.

After the Emira, the next Lotus to reach the U.S. will be the Eletre electric SUV. It’s due in 2024 and will offer up to 905 hp.

