South Carolina announces dates for annual Tax Free Holiday weekend

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Get ready, shoppers! South Carolina has announced dates for the 2019 Sales Tax Holiday weekend.

Shoppers can purchase a wide variety of back-to-school items without paying the state’s 6% sales tax and any local taxes during the tax free weekend which will kick off on Friday, August 2nd and run through August 4th.

School supplies, computers, clothing, footwear, and certain bed and bath items will be tax exempt.

In the past, shoppers have saved between $2 million and $3 million during the holiday weekend.

Click here to head to the Department of Revenue website for a quick shopping list and more, and here for a list of exempt and non-exempt items.