All Clemson students and staff to be tested for COVID-19 upon return to campus

CLEMSON, S.C. (WCBD) – Clemson University President Jim Clements on Friday sent a letter to the Clemson community detailing plans for the upcoming return to campus.

In one week, students will begin returning to the main campus and in two weeks, in-person classes are scheduled to begin.

The university is “finalizing plans to tess all…students — both before the start of in-person classes on September 21 and throughout the fall semester.”

Students planning to live on campus are still required to present “a negative COVID-19 test result dated within 10 days of their arrival.”

To provide adequate quarantine locations, some on-campus students have had to be relocated to other on-campus locations. Clemson says that “relocations will not involve first-year students, and…all those who are affected will be notified with their options by the end of the day Monday.”

Classes will be hybrid, with around two-thirds “containing an in-person component and all courses also being delivered online.”

According to Clements, “emphasis will be given to the needs of first-year students who will have a greater percentage of their courses delivered in-person.”

Should the university need to return to an online only model, Clements says that they “will not hesitate” to do so.

Clements noted that the university is “keenly aware that [they] should prepare for an increase in COVID-19 cases among [their] students following [the] return to campus instruction and activities.”

It is their hope that the “testing, contact tracing, quarantine/isolation, and other protocols” in place, as well as learning “from the experiences of peer institutions” will enable them to successfully navigate through the pandemic.

However, Clements cautioned that “testing alone won’t ensure our success. Remaining on campus for the remainder of the semester will require strong adherence to the safety protocols that have been developed and clearly communicated.”

He continued, this time sending a strong message to the students:

“Each and every one of us owes it to our community to act selflessly in a manner that minimizes the risk of spreading the disease. Our expectations for students in this regard have been clearly spelled out in our Student Code of Conduct, and we are prepared to address flagrant violations of social distancing, gatherings and face-covering policies.“

Overall, Clements said that the university is “moving ahead as planned and…excited about having [their] students back, even during this challenging period.”