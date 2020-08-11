Area preschools discuss reopening plans ahead of start date

DANIEL ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – Enrollments have been fluctuating for more schools than just those in our local Tri-county School Districts as parents continue to decide how best to educate their children in time of COVID-19. Preschools, like Providence Church Preschool on Daniel Island, are one of many other private institutions that fall into a category of not being included in county district plans.

For the past two months Providence Church Preschool has been alongside other area preschools in learning how best to re-open. Anne Lynch, the Director of the school, said they’ve been consulting DHEC and have chosen to follow CDC regulations for their upcoming year.

Their opening protocols will include a temperature check and symptom check at drop off. Children will be dropped off at different doors on their campus with the teachers at those doors. Teachers will be encouraged to wear masks at drop offs and while doing one-on-one activities in the classrooms

While school districts are using plexiglass to separate students, Lynch says for this age—it would be problematic.

Anne Lynch, Director:

It’s really not feasible in pre-school. They will be encouraged to not be in each other’s faces quite as much and we will try to encourage social distancing but we know that it is very difficult for this age so we will encourage them to wash their hands and cover their coughs.

As for playtime both in and outside the classroom, Lynch said that playtime will be somewhat similar—however the classes will be cohorted. This meaning the children in that class will be together and not be mixed other children in other classes.

Lynch said another change that will be happening with students this year will be more outside time both in outside play and outside learning as that is part of a DHEC advisement.

Providence Church Pre-school will reopen on September 10th, for more information or to enroll your child, click here.