Attention Shoppers: Tax Free Weekend is Here!

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD)- It’s time to grab your back-to-school list and hit the aisles! Sales Tax Free Weekend starts today and will last through August 4th.

During the annual Sales Tax Holiday, a variety of back-to-school essentials are exempt from the state’s 6% Sales Tax and any applicable local taxes.

According to the South Carolina Department of Revenue, shoppers in the state have saved between $2 and $3 million during the Holiday.

Tax-free items range from school supplies to footwear; you can view complete list by clicking here. Online items are eligible if they are purchased during the tax free weekend.

Not all items are exempt from sales tax. Regular tax will be applied to: