CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The summer heat is ramping up, but the return to school is drawing near for students across the Lowcountry and Pee Dee areas.

The first students heading back to class are those in Georgetown County. The morning bell will ring on Thursday, August 3rd.

Students in Colleton County will return to school the following week on Monday, August 7th.

The Williamsburg County School District welcomes students back to the classroom on Wednesday, August 16th.

Three school districts in the Lowcountry head back to class on Monday, August 21st – those districts include Dorchester Districts 2 and 4, and the Berkeley County School District.

Finally, the Charleston County School District will start the school year on Wednesday, August 23rd.

To help parents and students prepare for the 2023-24 school year, South Carolina will hold its annual tax-free weekend from August 4th through 6th. Shoppers will find a variety of items from school supplies to clothing exempt from the state’s 6% sales tax.