CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – While it may feel like summer just began, a new school year is quickly approaching.

After a year of pandemic-related changes, schools district across the Lowcountry are preparing for a return to normal with in-person classes when the bell rings in a little over two weeks.

Among the first students heading back to class are those within the Berkeley County School District, Dorchester District 2, Colleton County School District, Georgetown County School District, and Williamsburg County School District. They will return to the classroom on Monday, August 15.

Students in Dorchester District 4 will head back to class on Tuesday, August 16.

Charleston County School District students will be the last heading back to the classroom. The district’s first day of school for students is scheduled for Wednesday, August 17.

Parents should check with their schools for bell times.