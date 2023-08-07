COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – It’s the first day of school for nearly 5,000 students in Colleton County under interim superintendent Jessica Williams.

Students return to class a little earlier this year under a slightly modified calendar.

Interim Superintendent Williams explained that the school board has not yet approved its true modified calendar which would include more breaks during the year to allow for student intervention and a shortened summer.

New programs and several renovation projects are also on tap for the 2023-24 school year.

“We are offering a new business course at Colleton County Middle School. We are expanding the transportation department and expanding the robotics program at the middle school, so we have building projects underway to make sure all of that is done for our students,” Williams said.

An amended dress code policy is also in place this school year.

Shirts, sweaters, and crew neck sweatshirts must be solid white or approved colors. Pants are to be solid khaki, black, or navy. Demin jeans without holes and rips are also permitted. Cargo-style pants or shorts will not be allowed.

For more on the 2023-24 dress code policy, click here.

The Colleton County School District has 830 employees and 295 teachers, the largest employer in the county. But they are still working to fill teacher vacancies. In fact, the district is calling on retired educators for help.

“We have employed a company that is helping us with those shortages through virtual teachers. We also have facilitators or monitors who will be in those classrooms to make sure students are on task with learning,” Williams explained.

School safety is also a top priority for the district. While no clear bag policy is in place, the district is equipped with metal detectors at its schools.