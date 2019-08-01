Back 2 School Shopping: Budgeting for the Future

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD)- For many, back-to-school shopping hits your bank account hard. The average household spends nearly 700 dollars for back-to-school shopping and that price goes up to nearly $1000 for college students.

With school just a few weeks away, News 2’s Temple Ricke met up with two women to explain how to stretch your dollar.

Kristin Bastian and Jody Vitali, a Financial Expert and Co-Owner of Charleston Moms Blog say key to budgeting is planning ahead.

Bastian recommends setting aside a few dollars regularly, “Ten…Twenty dollars; however much you can afford a month into an account towards back to school shopping so it doesn’t become a burden when that time arrives”.

And before you hit the aisle figure out what your kid actually needs. Have a conversation with your child’s teacher to know what is essential for day one versus what you can wait to buy.

“You might have to delay some things and ask the teacher if there are things that can wait a little bit for purchase.” Kristin Bastian, Origin SC

For sports equipment and extra-circular necessities, check out mom-swap or exchange groups on Facebook. Vitali says this is a great place to get used items that are still in good shape, “A lot of times kids are outgrowing things or not involved in sports anymore and that’s a great place to find the things you need at a discounted price. You don’t always have to buy new”.

She adds that back-to-school shopping is a time when prices are the lowest so consider splitting the coast and supplies with a friend to save money!