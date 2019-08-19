Berkeley County School District announces changes as students return to class

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Monday marks the first day of school for more than 37,000 students who attend Berkeley County schools.

With the new school year comes new changes for the school district. They’re testing out multi-age classroom designs at College Park Elementary and there will now be standard-based report cards at West Bank Elementary.

The district’s superintendent, Dr. Eddie Ingram said he’s most excited about the new e-learning initiative, which means students continue to learn when the weather is bad.

“If we have to close for inclimate weather, we’re going to be allowed to make up the day virtually. So, we won’t have to bring kids back to school on a Saturday or a holiday or something like that,” he said.

There will also be two new welding programs. One will be offered at Timberland High School and the other will be offered at Cross High School.

