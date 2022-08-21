CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Students at the Charleston County Juvenile Detention Center received back-to-school support in August.

According to Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, the Ninth Circuit Public Defender’s Office provided breakfast for the juveniles before they started classes.

The center offered a variety of educational programs to residents daily through the Charleston County School District.

“These kids are so much more than the circumstances that led them to detention, and we want them to know that we support them and want them to be inspired to start the school year off on a positive note,” Tammie Coppinger Green, the managing public defender of the Juvenile Division said.