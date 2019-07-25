Back To School: Avoiding the summer slide

Combating the summer slide, that’s what “Kids On Point” is trying to prevent.

The summer slide is when students forget a lot of what they learned in the school year during the summer.

The nonprofit organization provides year-round support to students in title one schools.

They are hosting ten students from kindergarten to 12th grade for a six-week summer camp in partnership with CCSD, the College of Charleston and others.

Kids on point say the program help students keep engaged with developmental and educational opportunities.

The programs include classes in everything from surfing to photography, entrepreneurship to female empowerment and a few lessons with real-world experiences.