CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – It’s time for students to head back into the classroom! Students, parents, and schools are preparing as several back-to-school events are happening ahead of the new school year.

Here’s a list of local back-to-school happenings, by county:

Charleston County

Pack the Back Back to School Drive

Elite Tax Group and the Charleston Chamber of Commerce are giving away school supplies on August 6.

The event will have backpacks filled with school supplies that will be handed out to families.

There will also be food, door prizes, face painting, jump castles, and vendors.

Families must register through Eventbrite to receive a backpack – two backpacks are allowed per household.

The event is scheduled to happen from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the North Charleston Coliseum.

First Day Back to School Festival

The City of Charleston is hosting the First Day Back to School Festival on August 7.

During the event, students will be given free school supplies, and families can get fresh foods provided by the Lowcountry Food Bank. Families can also visit the SC Aquarium (for free) during the hours of the event.

The festival at the Gaillard Center from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The Community 5th Annual Back to School Event

Every 1 Voice Matters, Positive Vibes Ronjanae Smith, and Acts of Kindness will hold the Community 5th Annual Back to School Event on August 13.

Hosted by Z93’s Riecey G and Star 99.7’s Savannah J., the event will have free grilled foods, jump castles, game trucks, face painting, pony rides, free haircuts, and more.

There will also be free academic assessments offered for students in kindergarten through fifth grade.

CCSD officials and State House Representative Deon Tedder will also be present.

The event will be held at the CCSD District 4 Stadium, located at 3659 W Montague from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Berkeley County

OneBerkeley Back to School Festival

The Berkeley County School District is hosting a Back to School Festival on August 13.

At the event, over 3,000 backpacks filled with essential school supplies will be handed out to students on a first-come, first-serve basis.

There will also be performances by some of BCSD’s high school bands and even Charlie the RiverDog may make an appearance.

The Berkeley County bookmobile will also be onsite.

Tents will also be set up for families to learn more about different programs offered in the school district. Food trucks and community members will also be present.

The event will be held from 9 a.m. until noon at the Moncks Corner Regional Recreational Complex at 418 E. Main Street

Dorchester County

Back to School Extravaganza

The Community Resource Center and Mercedes Benz are hosting the Back To School Extravaganza on August 14.

At the event, about 5000 backpacks filled with school supplies will be given out.

In addition, groceries, hygiene kits, and baby essentials will also be distributed.

The event will happen at Doty Park in Summerville, located at 320 North Laurel Street.

Colleton County

Colleton County Sheriff’s Office Back 2 School Bash

On August 4th, the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office will host their first annual Back 2 School Bash. The event will take place a Nova Church from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Nova Church is located at 4955 Jeffries Highway.