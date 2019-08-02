Back-to-School Style that won’t break the bank

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- There’s nothing like the excitement of the First day of School. New notebooks, pencils, and of course the perfect outfit.

A recent study showed that over 50% of American’s back-to-school spending is on clothing. Whether you’re a parent or a student yourself, here’s some tips to help save some money without sacrificing style.

You may only visit Goodwill to drop off last seasons clothes. That’s okay, but Charleston has an abundance of thrift shops to take advantage of.

The new term for an upscale thrift shop is a “thriftique.” It’s a cross between a traditional donation-based thrift store and a boutique.

Closet Case Thrift is a perfect example. Now let’s break it down:

Close Case recieves donations They sift through and find the best items Only put those items on the floor to sell (TAX FREE!) Whatever is leftover get’s recycled by a company they partner with Part of the money raised goes to their organization “We are Family”

Their motto is “Reduce. Reuse. Reslay.” Owner Jonaton Ramirez believes stores like his allow people to express themselves on a budget.

“We get people from all sorts of budgets. You can find the perfect outfit for under $25,” says Ramirez. “It’s cool to experiment and try new things and you’re not going to break the bank.”

Closet Case is just one example of a thrift store that understands their customers’ needs. I was also able to check out Angels and Rebels; an upscale children’s consignment shop.

“One trend that’s always in style is saving money. Which is why parents love shopping here” says Welk.

Erin Welk has owned the consignment shop for over 9 years. She claims that since children are constantly growing, shopping secondhand can be a great tool for parents.

Her friend Renee Smith owns the boutique Subtle and Sass in Downtown Charleston. She specializes in back-to-school fashion for a very different group of people: teachers.

“Teachers love our comfy clothes” says Smith. “A lot of times they have pockets in them for all the little trinkets throughout the day they’re collecting.”

While her store is not secondhand, her advice to teachers and moms shopping for back-to-school clothes would be to invest in timeless pieces like blazers, but thrift shop for trendy items that you’ll only wear a handful of times.

Renee and Erin are teaming up to have an event that’s a “one stop shop” for both of their customer groups. The event will be on August 14th from 4-6 at Angels and Rascals boutique.

Moms are invited to bring their kids and enjoy some sips while they shop. If you’d like to learn more, click here.