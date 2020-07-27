BCSD moves to adopt September 8 start date

BERKELEY CO., S.C. (WCBD) – The Berkeley County School District (BCSD) announced on Monday that they will be recommending to the full board a September 8 start date, as opposed to the previously discussed August 26 start date.

The move comes “at the urging of a number of board members,” according to BCSD Superintendent, Dr. Eddie Ingram, who made the announcement in a video message.

The later start date would allow time to ensure that the district has adequate supplies, protocols, and staff to accommodate both in-person and virtual learning.

The Berkeley County Board of Education will meet on Tuesday, and will likely discuss the measure during that meeting, which will be livestreamed on their website.

Dr. Ingram also noted that BCSD has acquired 1,000 instant infrared thermometers, and has developed a mask wearing policy to dictate when mask wearing is necessary.

Just hours before the video was posted, State Superintendent, Molly Spearman, announced the approval of the original reopening BCSD plan.