BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Deon Jackson, Berkeley County School Board Superintendent, will speak at the Exchange Club at Berkeley County on August 18, highlighting concerns of the local community.

Topics of school zoning, mask requirements, and overcrowding in schools will all be addressed at the meeting.

The one-hour forum is scheduled to start at 6 P.M in the media center at Cane Bay High School.

For more information, call (214) 562-1441, or email osmas@swbell.net.