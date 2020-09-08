School bus safety: Important rules to follow as students return to the bus stop

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Every year there is confusion about when and if you have to stop for a school bus, so we broke down the rules to help as we return back to school in the Lowcountry.

If you are on a two-lane highway and you see a bus with its lights on and stop arms extended, you have to stop regardless of which direction you’re traveling.

Lance Corporal Tyler Tidwell tells us the confusion exists because the rules change depending on where you are driving.

“If you’re on a four-lane highway, 2 lanes going one way and 2 lanes going another direction or more, then if you’re going the same direction of the bus, you have to stop. If you’re going the opposite direction of the bus and you’re on a 4 lane highway, you do not have to stop. you can proceed with caution,” said Lance Corporal Tyler Tidwell.

Something to remember as you head out the door, passing a stopped school bus could leave you with a 6 point violation and a $1,000 fine.