Berkeley County School District’s OneBerkeley Back to School Festival

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – It’s almost time for the OneBerkeley Back to School Festival! The annual event aims to help families prepare for the new school year while providing supplies and resources to those who need them.

This year’s festival will take place on Saturday, August 10 from 9:00 a.m. until noon at the Moncks Corner Regional Recreation Complex.

Thousands of free backpacks will be stuffed with school supplies and handed out during this event. There will also be an opportunity to connect with several local organizations.

Guests can also enjoy face-painting, music and jump castles.

As a reminder, Berkeley County heads back to the classroom on Monday, August 19th.