Bishop England students spend first day of school giving back to the community

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – While many students returned to the classroom on Monday, Bishop England decided to try something a little different for their first day.

Students were bused al throughout the Lowcountry in an effort to give back to the community, from cleaning the beaches of Isle of Palms and Folly Beach to working at the Lowcountry Food Bank and volunteering at the Ronald McDonald House.

Some students teamed up with Home Works, which hosts home repair sessions for vulnerable homeowners in North Charleston. They carried out construction work for three houses that needed work done.

We asked the executive director of Home Works what students can learn from volunteering rather than being in the classroom.

“We see a lot of team building and comradery. They get to know each other on a more personal basis spending the day together and getting to work together,” said Joe Huggins. “We divide them up into teams to accomplish different tasks and that just builds unity and team work, and for them to do this on their first day of school, that really says a lot for the servant’s heart of Bishop England and the student.”

Home Works oversees various repair projects ranging from the replacement of roofs to the construction of ramps for the homes of the elderly and disadvantaged homeowners.