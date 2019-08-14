Bus drivers testing routes, working out kinks ahead of new school year

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – You may have noticed school buses circling the block as you headed out to door for work this morning.

The Charleston County School District said drivers are doing test runs of their routes Wednesday, Thursday and Friday to prepare for the new school year.

CCSD leaders say those drivers returned last week to begin training. They are not working out the kinks ahead of the first day of school.

“To make sure the routes are doable and see if there are any changes that need to be fixed before next Wednesday,” said Jeff Scott, Exec. Director of Student Transportation for CCSD.

Scott said drivers are working hard this year to help avoid problems they might have seen last year.

Students head back to class Wednesday, August 21st.