CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – It’s the first day of school for several districts in the Lowcountry! Today’s weather started on the milder side but will quickly warm up with temperatures going into the 80s to low 90s.

Storm Team 2’s Josh Marthers said Monday will have morning temperatures in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Going into the afternoon, we can expect temperatures in the 90s with sunny skies in most areas.

Through the week, we can expect more humidity and increased chances of some storms with stronger storms possible in the afternoon (not a washout, but just an elevated risk of some showers through the weekend).