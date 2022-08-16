CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Today’s weather started with some humidity with showers leaving the coast and temperatures in the 70s but the day is expected to be drier through the afternoon.

Storm Team 2’s Josh Marthers said Tuesday has temperatures in the 70s which will warm up to the 80s by lunchtime. Weather in the afternoon is expected to be drier with temperatures in the upper 80s. We can also expect increased chances of scattered showers and storms.

For the rest of the week, we can expect intervals of clouds of sunshine, and chances of thunderstorms may increase.