NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Monday is the first day back to class for some students across the Lowcountry, but if you’re still looking for some last-minute back to school supplies, we’ve got you covered.

Families and students in the community, as well as lovers of good food, can attend Camme’s Back to School Bash on Wednesday, August 21st.

Camme’s International is launching their food truck along with a school supplies giveaway at 4501 Dorsey Avenue in North Charleston.

The community is invited to come out to this free event and try delicious food, as well as get some last-minute school supplies.