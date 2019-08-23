Carolina Panthers hands out hundreds of backpacks stuffed with school supplies

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Backpacks stuffed with school supplies were handed out by the Carolina Panthers mascot and cheerleaders on Thursday.

They handed out 500 backpacks to students at Forest Heights Elementary School in Columbia.

The team’s president, Tom Glick, said victories on the field are not the only important ones and said it is important to connect with kids and adults.

“Winning in the community is important. You know we are a community asset for South Carolina, for Columbia, for North Carolina. It’s important that we connect with kids and adults and coming here to elementary schools like this is a really important thing for us to do.” Tom Glick, President of the Carolina Panthers

It’s part of a program where the team donates 15,000 backpacks and school supplies.

They will be given out in Richland School District One in South Carolina along with two school districts in North Carolina.