CCSD adds district-wide e-learning days and launches new app

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County School District (CCSD) made decisions Monday about board pay, e-learning, and new technology.

CCSD finalized plans to give CCSD Board members a stipend of $800 per month, instead of the current $25 per meeting. Rev. Dr. Eric Mack, the Chair of the Board, says this change will go into effect in November:

“Tonight was just an opportunity to adjust our policy, to reflect what was passed two weeks ago as far as board compensation.” Rev. Dr. Eric Mack, Board of Trustees Chair

Something new on the agenda: a monthly e-learning day for all students — even those who have been in the classroom. The board says this gives teachers a chance to plan:

“The e-learning days is an opportunity for teachers and principles to be able to collaborate together, and plan through these COVID situations.” Rev. Dr. Eric Mack, Board of Trustees Chair

CCSD says that teachers are working hard juggling e-learning, new COVID-19 protocols, and assisting students that are falling behind:

“Some of our students as we reported last time, on average, we’ve dropped, from where we were at the beginning of last year.” Dr. Gerrita Postlewait, CCSD Superintendent

The board is asking parents to stay involved with their child’s learning plan, and also announcing a new way for families to communicate with schools: CCSD’s very own app.

“We are trying to better communicate with our community, our stakeholders, in making sure people are consistently informed with the activities that are happening within the district.” Rev. Dr. Eric Mack, Board of Trustees Chair

CCSD believes that the tool is a convenient way to widely disseminate relevant information in a timely manner:

“We are going to work especially hard to make sure that the information is timely, it’s current.”

The app launches officially on October 28th and can be downloaded in the app store.

To stay connected with Hanna Powers, follow her on social media! For Facebook click here, for Twitter click here, and for Instagram click here.