CCSD: All schools will have at least one full-time nurse, COVID-19 precautions taken in clinics

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County School District (CCSD) on Wednesday announced that they every elementary, middle, and high school in the district will have at least one full-time nurse on staff this year.

CCSD will have a total of 104 nurses, both full and part-time, employed. The part-time nurses will assist the full-time nurses in larger schools.

Ellen Nitz, CCSD’s Director of Nursing Services, cited the hiring of so many nurses as evidence of CCSD’s “commitment to the health and safety of students and staff.”

Nitz said that the “nurses took contact tracing courses to be versed in the procedures and can answer questions from parents and administration.”

In addition to bringing on more nurses, CCSD has put in place COVID-19 protocols in every clinic. They include plexiglass in front of every nurse’s station, as well as markers to indicate six-foot distancing.

Each clinic will also have “an isolation area or bay with a cot and a curtain that can be wrapped around to act as a protective barrier,” as well as a HEPA-rated/UV air scrubber.

The clinics will be fogged nightly as part of the improved sanitation measures.