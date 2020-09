CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Updates are expected today for many Lowcountry public schools.

Charleston County School Boards Committee of the Whole will meet Monday afternoon, planning to discuss reopening schools and safe restart metrics.

Dorchester District Two’s board will also meet Monday night. According to the agenda, they will talk about the opening of this school year.

Next Monday, September 21, the district will move to hybrid learning.

