CCSD anticipates 8,600 additional students returning to in-person classes by October 1

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County School District (CCSD) expects nearly 8,600 additional students to return to in-person classes by October 1, according to metrics provided by the district.

Some waitlisted students could be back as early as next week, as elementary and middle school students are set to return on September 21. Waitlisted high school students will return on October 1.

CCSD spokesperson Andy Pruitt said that CCSD is in “Phase 2” of their return, based on current COVID-19 metrics in the area.

As conditions improve, “schools will bring students back without exceeding their safe seating capacity.”

Current data predicts around 45% of students returning to in-person learning, with 55% remaining in virtual learning.

Pruitt said that “there are no plans to expand in-person beyond this level until the end of the first nine weeks of the school year.”

However, in schools with a waitlist that exceeds their safe in-person capacity, “some additional arrangements may have to be considered.” At this point, it is unclear what those arrangements may be.