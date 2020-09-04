CCSD approves motion to allow elementary and middle school students on waiting list to start school in person

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – During a board meeting on Friday, the Charleston County School Board approved a motion to allow elementary and middle school students on the waiting list to start school in person next week.
The district said they have the resources, like teachers and space, to bring all students who requested to start the school year in person back to the classroom.
CCSD said it will work on setting up learning pods for communities across the district.
As the district works to bring students back, some teachers who requested to teach online may need to return to the classroom.
This is a developing story. Check back for details.