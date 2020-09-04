CCSD approves motion to allow elementary and middle school students on waiting list to start school in person

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – During a board meeting on Friday, the Charleston County School Board approved a motion to allow elementary and middle school students on the waiting list to start school in person next week.

The district said they have the resources, like teachers and space, to bring all students who requested to start the school year in person back to the classroom.

CCSD said it will work on setting up learning pods for communities across the district.

2 things up for vote: 1. Allow elementary & middle school students on the waitlist to start the school year in person. The district says they have the capacity as 46% requested to be in person. The other 54% will be online. — Danielle Hensley (@DanielleLorenTV) September 4, 2020

As the district works to bring students back, some teachers who requested to teach online may need to return to the classroom.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.